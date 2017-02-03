Law enforcement to be out in full force Super Bowl Sunday

Local law enforcement will be out in full force this weekend, keeping an eye on the roads.

Quincy police say while DUI numbers have started to decline, it's still a real problem police are concerned about -- especially with so many Super Bowl Sunday parties.

"I'd put it more like New Year's Eve. We all know people are going to be out, they're going to be having a good time. So our officers are aware of it, we remind them of it, be extra cautious of it, pay more attention to it and look for it. Its one of those things if you get stopped and we smell it, this isn't something we can give you a warning ticket for," said Quincy Police Patrol Lieutenant Jeff Nevin.

Police say if you're drinking, make plans for a designated driver or call a taxi.

