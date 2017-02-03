Law enforcement to be out in full force Super Bowl Sunday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Law enforcement to be out in full force Super Bowl Sunday

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local law enforcement will be out in full force this weekend, keeping an eye on the roads.

Quincy police say while DUI numbers have started to decline, it's still a real problem police are concerned about -- especially with so many Super Bowl Sunday parties.

"I'd put it more like New Year's Eve. We all know people are going to be out, they're going to be having a good time. So our officers are aware of it, we remind them of it, be extra cautious of it, pay more attention to it and look for it.  Its one of those things if you get stopped and we smell it, this isn't something we can give you a warning ticket for," said Quincy Police Patrol Lieutenant Jeff Nevin.

Police say if you're drinking, make plans for a designated driver or call a taxi.
  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.