Turnaround: Quincy High girls find ways to win

Three years ago the Quincy High School girls basketball team failed to win a single game. They finished with zero victories and 23 losses. Fast forward a few years and a lot has changed for the Blue Devils.



"You wanna have a high expectation, you want to set the bar high and have try to come every day and do better than they did the day before," said head coach Brad Bergman.



Brad Bergman's squad is hovering around the .500 mark with a record of 11 wins and 12 losses, which included snapping a 10-year drought against cross-town rival Quincy Notre Dame in another sign of the program's steady improvement.



Bergman says he is taking a parental approach to make sure his team continues their climb upward.



"When you're 0-23, you have to look at the things you did and. that didn't work and you had to change everything," he said.



"Our record shows that we've been trying and I feel like the years after us are only going to get better from here, from here on out," said senior guard Miayla Robbins.



A big part of the turn-around boils down to chemistry. Team success has trumped individual numbers.



"If somebody has an issue, if they're down, if they look down, we don't really walk past them any more," said senior guard Jada Humphrey.



"We ask them what's wrong and we try to see if we can help in some type of way."



In other words, the "we" attitude has overcome the "me" mentality and the results have shown how far the Blue Devils have come.



"Our mentality on the court, on our games now, it's fun," said Robbins.





The Blue Devils return to the floor Saturday morning to face-off against Clopton who is undefeated and ranked number-one in Missouri's Class 2.