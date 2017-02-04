Friday Sports Extra - February 3

Quincy High hammers Rock Island to sweep the regular season series for the first time since 2008.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

2) St. Mary's (Mo.): 71

2) QND: 69

Antonio Burks: game winning basket at the buzzer

Raiders: (19-2), loss snaps 13-game win streak



Quincy High: 62

Rock Island: 43

Jaeden Smith: 22 pts

Parker Bland: 12 pts

Blue Devils: (16-4, 5-2), sweep season series from Rocks (first time since 2007-08 season)



Brown County: 39

Pittsfield: 56

Korbyn Personett: 22 pts, 11 rebs

Darian Drake: 12 pts



Southeastern: 38

10) Unity: 79

Cory Miller: 24 pts

Cole Thompson: 12 pts



Macomb: 40

PORTA: 56



Liberty: 34

Payson: 53

Cole Schwartz: 15 pts



Central: 66

West Prairie: 21

Lane Ippensen: 12 pts



Madison: 62

Western: 56



Carrollton: 64

West Central: 53



Rushville/Industry: 47

Knoxville: 46

Tyler Dimmitt: game winning three-pointer at the buzzer (11 pts)

Briar Stinson: 14 pts



(IHSAA)

Fort Madison: 70

Washington: 53

Kaleb Cresswell: 28 pts



Fairfield: 52

Keokuk: 24



Central Lee: 43

Van Buren: 35



Holy Trinity: 58

5) New London: 65

Cory Hopper: 21 pts



(MSHSAA)

Kirksville: 64

Hannibal: 51

Dezi Jones: 18 pts

Trevor Watson: 17 pts



Brookfield: 42

Clark County: 62

Chandler Bevans: 40 pts



Palmyra: 58

South Shelby: 52

Casch Doyle: 18 pts



Macon: 48

Louisiana: 68



Highland: 58

Centralia: 49

Conor Jones: 14 pts

Luke Luttrull: 13 pts



Paris: 35

8) Knox County: 71

Hayden Miller: 20 pts

Noah Talton: 16 pts



Van-Far: 78

Mark Twain: 73

Josh Hodde: 17 pts

Brad Tonkinson: 21 pts



Fayette: 42

Scotland County: 61

Will Fromm: 21 pts

Grant Campbell: 16 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

3) Central/SE: 48

QND: 49

Molly Penn: game winning FT's with :06 left (12 pts)

Brianna Hildebrand: 17 pts



(IGHSAU)

Fairfield: 46

Keokuk: 39

Makenzie Pezley: 12 pts

-- Overtime



Fort Madison: 34

Washington: 40

-- Overtime



Central Lee: 47

Van Buren: 37

Anna Krehbiel: 22 pts

Tony Sargent: 100th career win

Lady Hawks: (17-3), clinch conference title



Holy Trinity: 39

New London: 37

Ali Randolph: 13 pts, 8 rebs



(MSHSAA)

Kirksville: 36

Hannibal: 54



Brookfield: 30

Clark County: 57

Tressa Campbell: 10 pts

Lady Indians: (18-2, 4-0)



Palmyra: 63

South Shelby: 31

Nicole Kroeger: 25 pts

Lady Panthers: (15-6, 4-1)



Highland: 47

Centralia: 45

Kennedy Flanagan: 19 pts



Macon: 53

Louisiana: 26



Fayette: 18

7) Scotland County: 77

Calesse Bair: 18 pts

Chelsea Wood: 16 pts



Van-Far: 52

Mark Twain: 68

McKenzie Lathrom: 25 pts

Hannah Spoonhower: 21 pts, 10 rebs



Paris: 41

Knox County: 27



(LaPlata Tournament, Third Place)

Canton: 54

Madison: 51

Olivia Jarvis/Laken Hugenberg: 19 pts each