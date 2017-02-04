Friday Sports Extra - February 3

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
2) St. Mary's (Mo.): 71
2) QND: 69
Antonio Burks: game winning basket at the buzzer
Raiders: (19-2), loss snaps 13-game win streak
Quincy High: 62
Rock Island: 43
Jaeden Smith: 22 pts
Parker Bland: 12 pts
Blue Devils: (16-4, 5-2), sweep season series from Rocks (first time since 2007-08 season)
Brown County: 39
Pittsfield: 56
Korbyn Personett: 22 pts, 11 rebs
Darian Drake: 12 pts
Southeastern: 38
10) Unity: 79
Cory Miller: 24 pts
Cole Thompson: 12 pts
Macomb: 40
PORTA: 56
Liberty: 34
Payson: 53
Cole Schwartz: 15 pts
Central: 66
West Prairie: 21
Lane Ippensen: 12 pts
Madison: 62
Western: 56
Carrollton: 64
West Central: 53
Rushville/Industry: 47
Knoxville: 46
Tyler Dimmitt: game winning three-pointer at the buzzer (11 pts)
Briar Stinson: 14 pts
(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 70
Washington: 53
Kaleb Cresswell: 28 pts
Fairfield: 52
Keokuk: 24
Central Lee: 43
Van Buren: 35
Holy Trinity: 58
5) New London: 65
Cory Hopper: 21 pts
(MSHSAA)
Kirksville: 64
Hannibal: 51
Dezi Jones: 18 pts
Trevor Watson: 17 pts
Brookfield: 42
Clark County: 62
Chandler Bevans: 40 pts
Palmyra: 58
South Shelby: 52
Casch Doyle: 18 pts
Macon: 48
Louisiana: 68
Highland: 58
Centralia: 49
Conor Jones: 14 pts
Luke Luttrull: 13 pts
Paris: 35
8) Knox County: 71
Hayden Miller: 20 pts
Noah Talton: 16 pts
Van-Far: 78
Mark Twain: 73
Josh Hodde: 17 pts
Brad Tonkinson: 21 pts
Fayette: 42
Scotland County: 61
Will Fromm: 21 pts
Grant Campbell: 16 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
3) Central/SE: 48
QND: 49
Molly Penn: game winning FT's with :06 left (12 pts)
Brianna Hildebrand: 17 pts
(IGHSAU)
Fairfield: 46
Keokuk: 39
Makenzie Pezley: 12 pts
-- Overtime
Fort Madison: 34
Washington: 40
-- Overtime
Central Lee: 47
Van Buren: 37
Anna Krehbiel: 22 pts
Tony Sargent: 100th career win
Lady Hawks: (17-3), clinch conference title
Holy Trinity: 39
New London: 37
Ali Randolph: 13 pts, 8 rebs
(MSHSAA)
Kirksville: 36
Hannibal: 54
Brookfield: 30
Clark County: 57
Tressa Campbell: 10 pts
Lady Indians: (18-2, 4-0)
Palmyra: 63
South Shelby: 31
Nicole Kroeger: 25 pts
Lady Panthers: (15-6, 4-1)
Highland: 47
Centralia: 45
Kennedy Flanagan: 19 pts
Macon: 53
Louisiana: 26
Fayette: 18
7) Scotland County: 77
Calesse Bair: 18 pts
Chelsea Wood: 16 pts
Van-Far: 52
Mark Twain: 68
McKenzie Lathrom: 25 pts
Hannah Spoonhower: 21 pts, 10 rebs
Paris: 41
Knox County: 27
(LaPlata Tournament, Third Place)
Canton: 54
Madison: 51
Olivia Jarvis/Laken Hugenberg: 19 pts each
