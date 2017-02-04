College fraternity group raises awareness for homeless

Fraternity Brothers at Culver-Stockton College rally together in the cold weather this weekend, but it is all for a good cause because they are raising money to stop homelessness.

We've all heard the saying, "you can't really understand another persons experience until you've walked a mile in their shoes." Saturday, the brothers of Culver-Stockton chapter of Delta Upsilon put that to a test.

"There are people who aren't as fortunate as we are their are people who don't have homes to go back to who don't have beds to go back to,” said William Hill, president of Delta Upsilon.

The brothers will camp out in boxes for 24 hours at the Hy-Vee parking lot on Broadway, all for their homeless rally. Their goal is to raise funds for The Madonna House food pantry.

"We get a lot of 'Oh you guys are crazy' which might be valid, or we get a lot of 'Oh that's a cool cause what's it going towards thing,” said Joseph Stokes, philanthropy chair of Delta Upsilon.

From 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, the brothers will be collecting non-perishable foods and money.

Their goal is to collect $1,500.

The brothers say being out in the cold for one night will be nothing compared to what others have to go through.

"Its really important to not only be willing to help people, but its also important to understand how they feel,” said Hill

"We're out here for 24 hours and someone whose homeless its not just 24 hours, we are able to go back to campus and turn the heat on and play video games or study or whatever we want to do and its not a reality for everyone,” said Stokes.

Last year the brothers collected $2,000 and the most they have ever collected is $5,000.

If you want to help out in the cause, they will be in the parking lot until 10 am Sunday morning.

