Teen health fair promotes healthy lifestyle choices

A health fair in Hannibal Saturday afternoon focused on teenagers.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center to promote healthy and safe lifestyles for teenagers.

Children were able to learn new information at 40 different educational booths.

There were CPR exercises as well as a simulation that showed how alcohol effects the body.

"We think of it as an asset building event so that they know we value them as teens and that they will learn something important for their lives when their here," Chair of Chart Teen Task Force, Sandra Ahlum said.

The Chart Teen Task Force sponsored the Health Fair.

The fair has taken place in Hannibal for 21 years.