Teen health fair promotes healthy lifestyle choices - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teen health fair promotes healthy lifestyle choices

Posted:
Booths at the health fair. Booths at the health fair.
Teenagers taking the alcohol simulation test using 3D glasses. Teenagers taking the alcohol simulation test using 3D glasses.
40 educational booths at the event. 40 educational booths at the event.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A health fair in Hannibal Saturday afternoon focused on teenagers. 

Hundreds of people showed up at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center to promote healthy and safe lifestyles for teenagers.

Children were able to learn new information at 40 different educational booths.

There were CPR exercises as well as a simulation that showed how alcohol effects the body. 

"We think of it as an asset building event so that they know we value them as teens and that they will learn something important for their lives when their here," Chair of Chart Teen Task Force, Sandra Ahlum said. 

The Chart Teen Task Force sponsored the Health Fair.

The fair has taken place in Hannibal for 21 years. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.