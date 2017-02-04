Police investigate fatal crash in Pike County

After two years in the making, Quincy University has completed its five-year strategic plan.More >>
After two years in the making, Quincy University has completed its five-year strategic plan.More >>
The Illinois River level in Florence was at it's highest level Monday since last weekend's rains, but cleanup is already on residents' minds.More >>
The Illinois River level in Florence was at it's highest level Monday since last weekend's rains, but cleanup is already on residents' minds.More >>
A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being bitten on the head by a kangaroo while visiting Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville, Alabama.More >>
A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being bitten on the head by a kangaroo while visiting Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville, Alabama.More >>
Motorcyclists in Missouri will have to keep wearing their helmets for another year.More >>
Motorcyclists in Missouri will have to keep wearing their helmets for another year.More >>
A man has been arrested following an investigation into a garage robbery in Prairie City, Ill., according to a release by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A man has been arrested following an investigation into a garage robbery in Prairie City, Ill., according to a release by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The next mission of the Great River Honor Flight program is set for departure Saturday.More >>
The next mission of the Great River Honor Flight program is set for departure Saturday.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department said four juveniles broke into a former elementary school last week.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department said four juveniles broke into a former elementary school last week.More >>
A Mississippi man was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a pursuit and breaking into a home in Hannibal, according to police.More >>
A Mississippi man was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a pursuit and breaking into a home in Hannibal, according to police.More >>
Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon in Hannibal for possession of drugs, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon in Hannibal for possession of drugs, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.More >>