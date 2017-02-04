Police investigate fatal crash in Pike County

Pike County Sheriff's Office investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on County Highway 57 Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 12:12 pm, Pike County 911 received a call from a passerby on Highway 57 approximately 1/4 mile west from IL-96 near Hull that there was a vehicle in a ditch.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle, Cory E. Slone, 33, of Barry, Illinois was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Paul Petty said a 1994 Black Ford F-150 Single Cab appeared to be heading east bound on Highway 57 towards IL-96 when it left the roadway to the north and struck an embankment head-on causing severe damage to the vehicle.

Illinois State Police and the Pike County Coroner's Office are handling the accident.

It remains under investigation and Sheriff Petty said no foul play is expected.