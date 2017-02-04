Wing Fest Draws a Crowd at Oakley Lindsay Center

All different kinds flavors of wings were made at the event.

The Wing Fest at the Oakley Lindsay Center featured 15 vendors and 4,200 pounds of chicken wings.

For $15, people could enjoy unlimited wings.

The event helps bring more attention to local restaurants.

"There are maybe some restaurants here that you haven't had a chance to partake in," said Rob Ebbing, the executive director of the Oakley Lindsay Center. "This is one way to see what their chefs can put out and the quality of the things that they can have."

"It's still surprising that people will still come to our booth and say 'Oh, we've heard so much about these wings, we haven't had them yet,'" said Jennifer Baker, owner of Spud's Wings and Things. "And we're like, 'Really, you haven't had them yet?' so it really helps to get word of mouth around."

The money raised at the event goes towards Quincy Notre Dame's athletic department.