Young Musicians Come Together at QU Clarinet Day

Quincy University hosted its third annual Clarinet Day, an event that turns a lesson into a concert for high school students.

QU's music program mentored the young musicians on the pieces performed at the event.

"The goal of today is to make awesome music and to have fun doing it in a positive way, in an encouraging way, to show students that music is fun, that you can do it forever in your lifetime," said Christine Damm, the Assistant Professor of Music at Quincy University

"It's really nice to play with other people who are just as passionate as you about clarinet and about music in general because even if clarinet's not their main instrument, they still are striving to be better musicians," said Tori Tyler, a student at Quincy High School. 

20 high school and 15 college students attended the free event. 

