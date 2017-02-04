Saturday's Area Scores-February 4 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-February 4

Posted:

**High School Basketball, Boys**

Griggsville-Perry: 57
Central: 71
Lane Thompson: 17pts
Ian Smith: 25pts

Western: 44
Liberty: 46
Zach Barker: 10pts

(QND Shootout)
Danville (IA): 68
2) QND: 85
Justin Bottorff: 39pts, scores 1,000th career point

Bowling Green: 37
Illini West: 59

Patoka: 48
West Hancock: 46

Pittsfield: 59
Ft. Madison: 47

(LaPlata Tournament)
*Championship
North Shelby: 24
Canton: 54
Lance Logsdon: 19pts
Coy Smith: 14pts
Tigers: (14-6)

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(QND Shootout)
1) Clopton: 55
Quincy High: 39
Ashtyn Lageman: 27pts

Bethalto Civic Memorial: 64
QND: 33

Unity: 29
Keokuk: 32

Illini West: 52
Bowling Green: 41

West Hancock: 48
Calhoun: 66

(SEISC Shootout)

Mediapolis: 77
Central Lee: 79
MacKenzie Northup: 21pts
McKenna Hall: 12pts, 10reb
Hawks: Outright SEISC Champions

Holy Trinity: 55
Wapello: 59

**Men's College Basketball**

Indianapolis: 82
Quincy: 89
Joseph Tagarelli: 24pts
Hawks: (20-9, 10-3) 

Omaha: 79
Western Illinois: 67
Mike Miklusak: 26pts
Leathernecks: (7-15, 4-7)

Graceland: 88
Culver-Stockton: 80
Wildcats: (1-23, 0-20)

John Wood: 62
Parkland: 75
Larry Plummer: 17pts
Blazers: (13-9, 2-1)

**Women's College Basketball**

Indianapolis: 80
Quincy: 84
F/OT
Lauren Gronewold: 21pts, 9 reb, game-tying three pointer at the buzzer

Omaha: 63
Western Illinois: 80
Taylor Higginbotham: 23pts
Leathernecks: (18-6, 8-3)

Graceland: 63
Culver-Stockton: 81
Carly Harper: 20pts

John Wood: 68
Parkland: 81
Lexus Fox: 22pts 

**High School Wrestling**

(IHSA Class 3A Granite City Regional)

*Quincy High Medalists
220lbs: Tyree Williams: 1st Place
285lbs: Matthew Dade: 2nd Place
152lbs: Hunter Yohn: 2nd Place
106lbs: Blake Peter: 3rd Place
*All four advance to sectional round

*Quincy High Sectional Alternates
170lbs: Gavin Mast: 4th Place
132lbs: Matthew Peters: 4th Place 

(IHSA Class 1A PORTA Regional)

*Area Regional Champions Champions 
220lbs: Sebastian Lopez (Beardstown) def Will Heikes (PORTA) 5-3 dec
182lbs: Chad Grimm (Beardstown) def. Dustin Blowers (Macomb) by fall
170lbs: Caleb Adams (W. Hancock) def. Jake Crisman (Knoxville) 5-1 dec. 
152lbs: Dylan Wiley (Macomb) def. Santos Castillo (Illini West) 7-5 dec. 
145lbs: Gabe Castillo (Illini West) def. Rueben Cantu (Knoxville) 5-3 dec. 
138lbs: Zach Haley (QND) def. Jorge Chavez (Beardstown) by fall
126lbs: Brett Hammel (W. Hancock) def. Chayse Houston (Central) by fall

*Area Medalists advancing to sectionals 
285lbs: Ty Jackson (Illini West): 2nd Place
285lbs: Brady Gage (Macomb): 3rd Place 
220lbs: Tyler Korn (W. Hancock): 3rd Place
195lbs: Caleb Whitaker (Macomb): 2nd Place
195lbs: Blake Brown (Beardstown): 3rd Place
182lbs: Dustin Blowers (Macomb): 2nd Place
170lbs: Jacob Burg (Macomb): 3rd Place 
162lbs: Chase Hartweg (W. Hancock): 2nd Place
152lbs: Santos Castillo (Illini West): 2nd Place
145lbs: Julian Perales (Beardstown): 3rd Place
138lbs: Jorge Chaves (Beardstown): 2nd Place
138lbs: Tristen Protsman (Macomb): 3rd Place
132lbs: Lalo Munoz (Beardstown): 2nd Place
132lbs: Kolt Lawyer (Macomb): 3rd Place
126lbs: Chayse Houston (Central): 2nd Place
126lbs: Andrew Flynn (Beardstown): 3rd Place
120lbs: Nick Cowell (Beardstown): 2nd Place
120lbs: Evan Myers (Central): 3rd Place
113lbs: Clayton Boehler (Central): 2nd Place
113lbs: Jeb Benson (Macomb): 3rd Place
106lbs: Hugo Gill (Beardstown): 2nd Place
106lbs: Connor Hughes (Central): 3rd Place 

(IHSAA Class 2A, Sectional 4)

*Area Champions
220lbs: Jerry Glenn (Keokuk) def. Tanner Murphy (Washington) 3-1 dec. 
132lbs: Brant O'Shea (Keokuk) def. Alex Hanna 3-1 dec. 
113lbs: Ashton Meyers (Keokuk) def. Tyler Landgrebe (Washington) 6-0 dec. 

*Area wrestlers moving to Districts
138lbs: Matt Wyatt (Keokuk): 2nd Place

(Univeristy City Tournament)

*Duals

*Championship
Hannibal: 28
Mehlville: 40

Hannibal: 63
Battle: 16

St. Charles: 18
Hannibal: 61

Hannibal: 57
University City: 21

Hannibal: 78
Parkway North: 8

*Hannibal Individual Champions
Gavin Scott
Kaleb Greening
Andrew Jones
Dalton Huffman
Chase Hawes. 

 

