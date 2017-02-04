Saturday's Area Scores-February 4

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Griggsville-Perry: 57
Central: 71
Lane Thompson: 17pts
Ian Smith: 25pts
Western: 44
Liberty: 46
Zach Barker: 10pts
(QND Shootout)
Danville (IA): 68
2) QND: 85
Justin Bottorff: 39pts, scores 1,000th career point
Bowling Green: 37
Illini West: 59
Patoka: 48
West Hancock: 46
Pittsfield: 59
Ft. Madison: 47
(LaPlata Tournament)
*Championship
North Shelby: 24
Canton: 54
Lance Logsdon: 19pts
Coy Smith: 14pts
Tigers: (14-6)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(QND Shootout)
1) Clopton: 55
Quincy High: 39
Ashtyn Lageman: 27pts
Bethalto Civic Memorial: 64
QND: 33
Unity: 29
Keokuk: 32
Illini West: 52
Bowling Green: 41
West Hancock: 48
Calhoun: 66
(SEISC Shootout)
Mediapolis: 77
Central Lee: 79
MacKenzie Northup: 21pts
McKenna Hall: 12pts, 10reb
Hawks: Outright SEISC Champions
Holy Trinity: 55
Wapello: 59
**Men's College Basketball**
Indianapolis: 82
Quincy: 89
Joseph Tagarelli: 24pts
Hawks: (20-9, 10-3)
Omaha: 79
Western Illinois: 67
Mike Miklusak: 26pts
Leathernecks: (7-15, 4-7)
Graceland: 88
Culver-Stockton: 80
Wildcats: (1-23, 0-20)
John Wood: 62
Parkland: 75
Larry Plummer: 17pts
Blazers: (13-9, 2-1)
**Women's College Basketball**
Indianapolis: 80
Quincy: 84
F/OT
Lauren Gronewold: 21pts, 9 reb, game-tying three pointer at the buzzer
Omaha: 63
Western Illinois: 80
Taylor Higginbotham: 23pts
Leathernecks: (18-6, 8-3)
Graceland: 63
Culver-Stockton: 81
Carly Harper: 20pts
John Wood: 68
Parkland: 81
Lexus Fox: 22pts
**High School Wrestling**
(IHSA Class 3A Granite City Regional)
*Quincy High Medalists
220lbs: Tyree Williams: 1st Place
285lbs: Matthew Dade: 2nd Place
152lbs: Hunter Yohn: 2nd Place
106lbs: Blake Peter: 3rd Place
*All four advance to sectional round
*Quincy High Sectional Alternates
170lbs: Gavin Mast: 4th Place
132lbs: Matthew Peters: 4th Place
(IHSA Class 1A PORTA Regional)
*Area Regional Champions Champions
220lbs: Sebastian Lopez (Beardstown) def Will Heikes (PORTA) 5-3 dec
182lbs: Chad Grimm (Beardstown) def. Dustin Blowers (Macomb) by fall
170lbs: Caleb Adams (W. Hancock) def. Jake Crisman (Knoxville) 5-1 dec.
152lbs: Dylan Wiley (Macomb) def. Santos Castillo (Illini West) 7-5 dec.
145lbs: Gabe Castillo (Illini West) def. Rueben Cantu (Knoxville) 5-3 dec.
138lbs: Zach Haley (QND) def. Jorge Chavez (Beardstown) by fall
126lbs: Brett Hammel (W. Hancock) def. Chayse Houston (Central) by fall
*Area Medalists advancing to sectionals
285lbs: Ty Jackson (Illini West): 2nd Place
285lbs: Brady Gage (Macomb): 3rd Place
220lbs: Tyler Korn (W. Hancock): 3rd Place
195lbs: Caleb Whitaker (Macomb): 2nd Place
195lbs: Blake Brown (Beardstown): 3rd Place
182lbs: Dustin Blowers (Macomb): 2nd Place
170lbs: Jacob Burg (Macomb): 3rd Place
162lbs: Chase Hartweg (W. Hancock): 2nd Place
152lbs: Santos Castillo (Illini West): 2nd Place
145lbs: Julian Perales (Beardstown): 3rd Place
138lbs: Jorge Chaves (Beardstown): 2nd Place
138lbs: Tristen Protsman (Macomb): 3rd Place
132lbs: Lalo Munoz (Beardstown): 2nd Place
132lbs: Kolt Lawyer (Macomb): 3rd Place
126lbs: Chayse Houston (Central): 2nd Place
126lbs: Andrew Flynn (Beardstown): 3rd Place
120lbs: Nick Cowell (Beardstown): 2nd Place
120lbs: Evan Myers (Central): 3rd Place
113lbs: Clayton Boehler (Central): 2nd Place
113lbs: Jeb Benson (Macomb): 3rd Place
106lbs: Hugo Gill (Beardstown): 2nd Place
106lbs: Connor Hughes (Central): 3rd Place
(IHSAA Class 2A, Sectional 4)
*Area Champions
220lbs: Jerry Glenn (Keokuk) def. Tanner Murphy (Washington) 3-1 dec.
132lbs: Brant O'Shea (Keokuk) def. Alex Hanna 3-1 dec.
113lbs: Ashton Meyers (Keokuk) def. Tyler Landgrebe (Washington) 6-0 dec.
*Area wrestlers moving to Districts
138lbs: Matt Wyatt (Keokuk): 2nd Place
(Univeristy City Tournament)
*Duals
*Championship
Hannibal: 28
Mehlville: 40
Hannibal: 63
Battle: 16
St. Charles: 18
Hannibal: 61
Hannibal: 57
University City: 21
Hannibal: 78
Parkway North: 8
*Hannibal Individual Champions
Gavin Scott
Kaleb Greening
Andrew Jones
Dalton Huffman
Chase Hawes.