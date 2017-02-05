Knox County teen suffers moderate injuries in crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Knox County teen suffers moderate injuries in crash

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

An Edina, Missouri teenager is recovering in the hospital after a crash on Highway AA Saturday night. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol said at 6:40 p.m., 18-year-old Ezra Weiler was driving westbound on Highway AA, three miles west of Highway 15. 

In a crash report, Trooper Fish said Weiler drove off the left side of the road and struck a culvert. 

Fish said he suffered moderate injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Missouri by aircraft. 

The report stated that Weiler was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Fish said the vehicle was totaled. 

