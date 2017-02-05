Local grocery stores see big crowds for Super Bowl Sunday

The game maybe be over but Super Bowl 51 had an impact on local economy and businesses around the Tri-States.

On Sunday, grocery stores filled with shoppers as they went to buy those last minute items for the big game.

Hy-Vee Store manager Jon Marshall said it's always a busy day and they treat just a like a holiday.

"We definitely notice there's a lot of different people getting items," Marshall said. "I mean you can tell from their carts they are having there own party."

With more than 100 million people watching the big game, according to Nielsen's TV ratings, it's a great opportunity for local stores to take advantage.

"A lot of people have food that is ready to eat, and they can come see us for that, or they can make their own things," Marshall said. "People have recipes they've been making for each super bowl since when they remember the super bowl, so there's a lot of different option that we have available."

But with so many that chose to stay at home, it leaves many local bars empty, trying to figure out different ways to get a slice of the pie.

"We had a lot of people call in to reserve orders, and we've had a lot of online orders just like stuff flooding through," Buffalo Wild Wings server Mary Argana said. "It's been less crowded on the inside, which is what you'd kind of expect, but it's mainly to-go's."

No matter how you watched the Super Bowl, police want to make sure you think twice before getting in the drivers seat.

"It's easy to get caught up and kind of forget how much we have had to drink," Quincy police Sgt. James Brown said. "We're maybe with some friends that we haven't seen in a long time, our team just won or loss and we're a little excited, so again it's always on the safe side to call a sober friend or a cab to get you and get you home safe."

Police urge all drivers to use caution when out on the roads Sunday night, even if drinking wasn't in your plans.