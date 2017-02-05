Law students prepare for regional competition

Quincy University law students are getting ready to compete with some of the best in the region at a mock trial competition.

QU along with two other schools held a scrimmage Sunday morning in the John "Pete" Brown Mock Trial Courtroom located in Friars' Hall.

Students presented arguments on a civil case in front of a real judge.

Junior Johannes Holdiman says he hopes the experience and professional feedback will help him in the future.

"One thing they don't teach you in law school is the rituals and the procedures of court, and it's harder to just be thrown into it if you don't do mock trial, which give you a little bit of exposure into the rituals of the courtroom," Holdiman said.

Regionals will be held on February 18th and 19th in St. Louis.