YMCA holds annual Super Bowl workout

Workouts ranged from yoga, to insanity, to cycling.

Some residents got a head start on burning off calories from the Super Bowl snacks this weekend.

The Quincy YMCA held it's 8th annual Super Bowl workout Sunday morning. YMCA officials said it's a good chance for people to come check out the classes they offered.

For the workout, 14 classes were offered from insanity to cycling.

YMCA wellness director Johanna Voss said its a great and healthy way to prepare for the super bowl.

"Workout a little extra than maybe you would of done without a structured workout, so you don't feel as guilty going home and indulging a little bit," Voss said. "Everything in moderation."

Those who attended were also encouraged to bring in canned goods to go toward the Souper Bowl of Caring, which benefits local food pantries.