KROC center youth group hosts Super Bowl Party

A Super Bowl party at the KROC Center turned a football event into a feel good celebration.

KROC's Teen Creative Ministry Group hosted a fundraiser at the viewing party.

For five dollars, attendees could enjoy a drink, a cookie and a "walking taco," which is a bag of chips filled with taco meat.

The proceeds will go towards the group's upcoming performance in St. Louis.

"I really appreciate that people from the community have come out and they're like, 'I'm here to support you guys,' which makes me see that they believe that we're the future of the community, which is great," said Jillian Pratt, a member of the Teen Creative Ministry Group.

"I just think that the KROC Center was made for the community, the community was involved in creating it, so when we give them something that gives back or joins us together, I think that's really the epitome of why we're here," said Jakin Logsdon, the youth development specialist at the KROC Center.

The Teen Creative Ministry Group will be hosting another fundraiser this Saturday night at the KROC Center.