Memories Created: Hawks reflect on loss in improbable win

Saturday Quincy University's Pepsi area was purple-clad for the annual Creating Memories game which raises money for families battling cancer.



During the game, purple t-shirts were sold and donations were given all to give a family in need lasting memories together.



"They're fighting everyday, so we wanted to go out there and fight just as hard as they have to fight everyday in just normal life," said Quincy head coach Jeni Garber.



For Garber, however, she knows all too well what this terrible disease can do to a family.



"Just going through that battle, it puts a strain on every family member," she said.



In 1997, Garber lost her brother, Jim, to cancer. Since then, he has been her inspiration on the court.



"During the Creating Memories game he is always on my mind just tugging at my heart a little bit," she said.



''Knowing that he is watching over me, I'm doing a little bit for him, too."



Garber isn't the only Hawk to know loss, though. Senior guard Lauren Gronewold lost her grandfather to the disease and it was clear that during her game-high 21-point performance on Saturday, he was on her mind.



"It's definitely a memory to play for him and to play for everyone else who has suffered from this disease because it's definitely not something that any family would want," said Gronewold.



Meanwhile, for ever three-pointer the Hawks scores on Saturday, Garber pledged to donate $25 to their own cause. So it seems only fitting that down three points and with no time left, Gronewold sunk a three-pointer that sent the game into overtime where the Hawks would win.



"I thank the good lord upstairs and (my grandfather)!" said Gronewold with a laugh after Saturday's win.



After all is said and done, the Hawks hit nine three-pointers in the win.



