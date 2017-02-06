Local businesses now hiring seasonal workers for spring

Home improvement stores are gearing up for spring, and they're hiring thousands of workers.

At Lowe's in Quincy, they've already starting the hiring process for one of their busiest times of the year.

HR Manager Scott Bergman said many of these jobs can turn into part or full-time jobs.

"We are looking to hire at least 20 people this season," he said. "Everything is what we consider 'temp to hire', so basically [job seekers] come in under the seasonal status with the intent that they're going to have a permanent job with us."

Lowe's said last year more than half of the people who they hired for seasonal work ended up getting a part or full-time job by the end of the season.

The home improvement chain plans to fill more than 45,000 positions for seasonal work at its stores across the U.S.