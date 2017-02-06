SC Audio: Gronewold talks wild moment on SC - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SC Audio: Gronewold talks wild moment on SC

Posted:
By Josh Houchins, WGEM Sportscenter Host
Lauren Gronewold's "shot heard around the Tri-states" ended up being heard around the nation as it was featured on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 plays of the night on Saturday. Below is a clip of the shot with the audio to follow of her interview on Monday with WGEM SportsCenter.

