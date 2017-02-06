SC Audio: Gronewold talks wild moment on SC

Lauren Gronewold's "shot heard around the Tri-states" ended up being heard around the nation as it was featured on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 plays of the night on Saturday. Below is a clip of the shot with the audio to follow of her interview on Monday with WGEM SportsCenter.
WOW! Lauren Gronewold's game-tying 3 off the back of the defender is the #8 play on the @SportsCenter #SCtop10! @QUHawksWBB @GLVCsports pic.twitter.com/XGXCdFV4aK— Quincy Hawks (@QUHawks) February 5, 2017
