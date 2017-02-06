Knapheide announces new facility, new jobs

Knapheide Manufacturing announced Monday a new facility is in works that will bring dozens of new jobs, according to a news release.

The release stated the company will break ground on a 188,000 sq. ft. facility in March. It will be located on the northwest corner of 30th and Koch's Lane.

The company said the new facility will create 250 new jobs in manufacturing, installation and various support roles.

“We have identified opportunities for the business to diversify, both with the products we offer and the markets we serve,” Bo Knapheide, Senior Vice President of Distributor and Fleet Operations, stated in the release. “This is an exciting time for the company and the community. We look forward to strengthening the company and the local economy with this expansion.”

The new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.