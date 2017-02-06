Two Keokuk residents arrested on drug charges

Two Keokuk, Iowa residents were arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges according to a report from the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

Tyran Monroe Jarrell, 38, and Jennifer Marie Lay, 40, both of Keokuk were arrested at their residence on 1713 Exchange Street in Keokuk according to officials.

The report stated the Lee County Narcotics Task Force were investigating allegations that Jarrell and Lay were involved in the use of illegal narcotics in Lee County.

Officials say a search warrant was issued and items were found that supported the charges.

The report said Jarrell is charged with delivery of methamphetamine in excess of five grams, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, maintaining a drug house, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say if Jarrell is convicted, he could face over 56 years in a state correctional facility.

The report also stated that Lay is charged with maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lay could face over two years in a state correctional facility if convicted, officials say.