Fire erupts in rural Ralls County home, kills pet

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Fire broke out in a rural Ralls County home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home at 14551 Malaruni Road, which is near Saverton and Old Highway 79, just before 3 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames. There was also loud popping noise coming from the structure, which neighbors in the area thought was likely ammunition.

Fire officials say a family lives at the home but wasn't there at the time of the fire ,however, one of their pets died. 

Investigators say the home is a total loss and they may never know a cause. 

"The only thing that they confirmed that they had on was an iPad and I've seen some bad news on iPads past couple of days. We can only speculate at this point. We'll probably never know due to the amount of damage," said Hannibal Rural Fire Protection Chief Michael Dobson.

 

 

