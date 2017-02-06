Fire erupts in rural Ralls County home, kills pet

A Hannibal manufacturer will be closed by the end of the year and relocated to southeast Iowa, according to company officials.More >>
The Bushnell, Illinois, police department warned residents and business owners this week of counterfeit money in the area.More >>
Two people are in custody after 250 pounds of marijuana worth a quarter-million dollars was found during a traffic stop in eastern Missouri.More >>
Work is underway at the site of one of Quincy's five new elementary schools.More >>
Right next to a new school site on Quincy's north side, construction has begun on new apartments.More >>
After spending $635,000 on substitutes last year, the Quincy Public School District has been looking to address staff attendance.More >>
Attorney General Lisa Madigan has been pushing for new legislation to defend students against what she's described as unfair and deceptive practices.More >>
The Better Business Bureau out of St. Louis reported Tuesday that a Quincy business was the victim of a re-shipping scheme.More >>
An Illinois lawmakers wants to pass an anti-hacking law for local election offices, but the Adams County clerk doesn't think it will help much.More >>
It took about a week for the Illinois River to reach its crest. But, the cleanup could take much longer than that. As communities gear up for a long cleanup, they're also ready for a big bill.More >>
