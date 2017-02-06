Quincy nursing home closing soon

A Quincy nursing home will close for good soon, according to a company spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Sycamore Healthcare, located at 720 Sycamore St., said the facility will close on or after April 7.

The website Medicare.gov allows users to compare nursing homes and gives Sycamore Healthcare a one out of five star rating. You can read more of that report here.

The spokesperson said they are working to help their patients find a new place for healthcare.

Two Rivers Regional Council is reaching out to Sycamore employees, the organization says it's available to help any employees searching for a new job.