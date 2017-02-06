Missouri governor's cuts leaves local schools worried

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made $146 million worth of cuts to the state budget, with a promise not to take money away from K-12 education. But, one area school said that's not true.

The state's K-12 schools will get about $3 million more than they received last year, but total spending still falls $40 million short of what the state department of education recommends. Local schools are now worried with what the future holds.

Schools like Clark County R-1 are among those concerned.

"The governor said that money will not be taken out of the classroom, but unfortunately if he takes money away from transportation it creates a lot of concern for us," Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said.

Kracht said with the proposed transportation cuts of $36 million statewide, they are short over $600,000.

Kracht said buses travel over 1,300 miles per day, which causes more wear and tear and increases costs, especially to rural schools like Clark County.

"Regardless of how much money we get from the state for transportation, we still have to get kids to school and get them home," Kracht said.

Kracht said if transportation was fully funded, there could be a lot more done for students in the classroom. That's because the school has to move money away from other programs to cover transportation.

"We'd have a technology person that could help train our teachers how to use those tools in the classroom," Kracht said.

6th grade science teacher Katrina Nixon said their computers are 6 years old, but, with the cuts, upgrades may not be possible. That could have a lasting impact on students.

"Learning in the classrooms needs to be student driven, so when they have the ability to go out there and research and create new things, then their futures and opportunities are endless of what they could do," Nixon said.

Kracht said there will be a bond issue on the April ballot, asking voters to help supplement the budget. He says it's an 8 million dollar, no tax increase, extension on their bonds. If passed, It would extend the bonds until 2037.









