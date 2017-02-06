Quincy Humane Society receives grant

The Quincy Humane Society has received a big boost from a national charity.

The $40,000 grant from PetSmart Charities will allow more pets to be spayed and neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

Pilar Yates with Quincy Humane Society said overpopulation is a big issue in Adams County and the goal is to reduce over population and prevent pet homelessness.

"By spaying and neutering your animal that prevents any unwanted litters," Yates said. "So by spaying and neutering we cut back on the number of kittens and puppies that you may see in shelters."

Officials said they offer their spay and nutter clinics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays by appointment only. You can call to make an appointment by calling the Quincy Humane Society at 217-223-8786.