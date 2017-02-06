Fort Madison water plant getting much needed upgrade

Water funneling through the system at the plant.

The City of Fort Madison is upgrading its water plant, in order to continue meeting state standards when it comes to water quality.

The city has decided to spend $15 million dollars to upgrade the current plant instead of spending $40 million to build a new one.

The Public Works Director said spending the money now will help make the current plant last longer and keep the city in line with state standards.

"We are going to be adding another $15-20 million on top of that for value which should give the city another 20 years of service," Public Works Director Larry Driscoll said. "It's a vital component of the city and without it, there wouldn't be a city."

Driscoll says the weather has delayed the completion of the project.

It's now slated to be finished by December of 2018.