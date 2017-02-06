Comeback Kid: QND's Haley wrestles way to the top

When Zach Haley tore the labrum in his right shoulder in a football game during his sophomore season doctors told him if he could tolerate the pain, playing sports was still an option. After finishing out the football season Haley decided to give his wrestling a season a shot.



"It's in my blood," said Haley.



"I have to do it for my family, too. They push me to be where I am at today so I figured I had to do it for them."



So Haley persisted. However, it was during his wrestling season when the pain became too great causing the sophomore to get surgery to fix the tear, spelling the ending of his wrestling season.



"It was just awful, honestly," he said.



With expectations high for his junior season, Haley has only lost one match while storming his way to a regional championship with ease. It is an improbable comeback even Haley didn't see coming.



"Sitting out a full year, I figured it would set me back quite a bit," admitted the junior.



Others, such as Haley's coach Adam Steinkamp, weren't surprised by the juniors rise to the top of the state's wrestling landscape.



"Just watching him this year, watching (his) transformation, he has just shown that he is a true leader in the room," said Steinkamp.



With Haley's ultimate goal of a sectional championship in sight, for him at least, the wait was worth the while.



"That's why I want it so bad this year," said Haley. "Especially if I get that title. That is my goal this year. I want that title."



Now Haley has visions of standing on top of a podium instead of on the sidelines as he sits just three wins away from a sectional championship.



