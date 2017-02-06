Truck drivers and neighbors at odds over truck ordinance

City leaders in Fort Madison are planning to vote Tuesday on a ordinance that would ban semi-trucks from parking in neighborhoods.

Some truck drivers say their trucks are their livelihood and they should be able to park them at home.

However, some residents say they're too big and don't belong in neighborhoods.

A semi-truck was parked outside a home on Richards Drive in Fort Madison Monday afternoon. Roberta Sorrentino says police have told her husband who is a truck driver that it's a $500 fine.

She thinks truck drivers should be able to park at home.

"They get to bring their cars home and park it in front of their home and they know that it is secure in the driveway," Sorrentino said. "We can't do that."

Sorrentino says her husband Chris drives 11 hours a day and could be gone for several days at a time.

She says he's only able to be at home for a couple of hours and then he's back on the road.

"For a truck driver, that is their form of transportation, that is their job," Sorrentino said.

But some residents say the big trucks don't belong in neighborhoods.

Neighbors say its become an issue and with narrow roadways and loud noises, they want the city to take care of it.

"We want to protect the residential neighborhoods from being flooded with commercial vehicles," Planning & Zoning Director Doug Krogmeier said. "You don't want to see multiple vehicles on one block."

Families aren't allowed to park semis on the side of the street on Avenue D, so they take it a lot on Avenue H, a main road, across from the Beck's Gas Station. That worries some families because they have valuable equipment and technology inside the vehicle.

"The crime rate has gone up so high in Fort Madison and the police officers are doing what they can," Sorrentino said. "But we have got that semi sitting down there and there is thousands of dollars worth of Qualcomms, GPS', and other electronics. We would be responsible for those if it was stolen."

The city says they had to review the ordinance.

They want to adjust it to ban semis, but dump trucks, recycling trucks, and other work trucks would still be allowed.

City leaders believe adjusting it is the right thing to do.

"Some of our roads aren't always wide enough and weight can cause problems to the road," Krogmeier said. "The original code is still accurate and it's time to add some adjustment to it."

Roberta and her husband have created a petition to try and stop the ordinance.

They have 30 signatures up to this point.

City Council will vote on the updated ordinance at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.