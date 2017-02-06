Officials: Quincy's water infrastructure desperately needs repairs

A screw pump at the sewage treatment plant in Quincy runs to pump water into the plant.

City officials say Quincy's water infrastructure needs repairs because the equipment is old and falling apart.

The typical life expectancy of equipment at the Waste Water Treatment Plant is around 30 years. The equipment at Quincy's plant is around 40 years old or more. Some of the equipment doesn't even operate anymore.

Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte gave a presentation Monday saying deferred maintenance got the city to this point and he wants to get the equipment fixed. He's hoping to find ways to fund around $13 million in capitol improvements at the waste water treatment plant alone to keep the city in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency.

"If they come in and decide they want us to make improvements, they won't be so concerned with the checkbook as we are," Conte said. "So we want to maintain our local control. The way to maintain local control is to be proactive and be smart with our money."

Conte adds the estimated costs for improvements if the EPA stepped in would range up to $38 million.