Legislation would make it easier for local craft brewery business

A bill introduced at the federal level could make it easier for local craft breweries to do business.

The legislation, introduced by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, claims to reduce excise taxes, compliance burdens and regulations on the craft beverage industry.

If the bill passes, Mark Twain Brewing Company say the extra funds could benefit them and the local community.

"We can take that money that we would have had to put towards those taxes and invest it back in our brewery," said Mark Twain Brewing Company Brewer Cat Golden.

"Because we're local, that means roughly 68 cents of every dollar you spend here stays in the community, versus maybe 36 cents of every dollar for a chain or some other product that's not actually located right here in Hannibal," said Mark Twain Brewing Company Proprietor Bill Martin.

According to the Brewer's Association, the bill would lower federal excise taxes to $3.50 per barrel-- half the value of the current tax.