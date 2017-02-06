Legislation would make it easier for local craft brewery busines - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Legislation would make it easier for local craft brewery business

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A bill introduced at the federal level could make it easier for local craft breweries to do business.

The legislation, introduced by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, claims to reduce excise taxes, compliance burdens and regulations on the craft beverage industry.
If the bill passes, Mark Twain Brewing Company say the extra funds could benefit them and the local community.

"We can take that money that we would have had to put towards those taxes and invest it back in our brewery," said  Mark Twain Brewing Company Brewer Cat Golden.

"Because we're local, that means roughly 68 cents of every dollar you spend here stays in the community, versus maybe 36 cents of every dollar for a chain or some other product that's not actually located right here in Hannibal," said Mark Twain Brewing Company Proprietor Bill Martin.

 According to the Brewer's Association, the bill would lower federal excise taxes to $3.50 per barrel-- half the value of the current tax.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.