Heart disease number one killer of women

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, a third of all deaths in women each year are due to heart disease.

That's why they hope to raise awareness throughout the month of February, which is American Heart Health Month.

Blessing Health Center cardiologist Dr. Baig said late detection is one of the main reasons that women die of heart disease.

"The disease is found later in the women" he said. "They tend to have, when it is found, they have other significant risk factors that haven't been as well controlled, like the diabetes, the hypertension, the obesity. "

Baig also said that many women don't recognize when they're suffering from a heart attack because their symptoms are often more subtle.

Some of those symptoms include: jaw pain, tooth pain and neck pain.