Quincy man accused of sexual assault

A Quincy man faces sexual assault charges after his arrest Monday night, according to police.

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier with the West Central Illinois Task Force said Kevin L. Bodi, 37, was arrested on an Adams County warrant for criminal sexual assault with force. Court records show Bodi is charged with two counts and was expected in court Tuesday.

Frazier said the arrest stems from an investigation that began with Bodi's arrest at his home on Jan. 31. Police said Bodi was arrested that day for possessing meth.

Frazier said Bodi posted bond on the drug charge and was released. He said authorities then continued to investigate allegations of sexual assault leading up to Bodi's arrest Monday.

According to Frazier, Bodi was placed in the Adams County Jail on a $1 million bond.