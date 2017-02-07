Fire, police unions pledge support for Quincy mayoral candidate

Local Police and Fire unions pledged support for Quincy mayoral candidate Jeff VanCamp during a news conference Tuesday.

Union representatives from both the Quincy Fire and Police Departments showed their support for VanCamp due to his open line of communication as an alderman.

VanCamp said he was happy to have their support. He said his top priority is to protect the people of Quincy.

"If we can't protect our citizens, nothing else matters," VanCamp said. "It's going to be hard to get people to stay in Quincy and invest in Quincy. Protecting our children and our citizens has go to be our number one priority."

VanCamp will go up against incumbent Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore in the April 4 election.

Moore released the following statement late Tuesday morning in response to VanCamp's comments: