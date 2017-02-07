Fire, police unions pledge support for Quincy mayoral candidate - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire, police unions pledge support for Quincy mayoral candidate

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Representative for both Quincy Fire and Police Departments show support of mayoral candidate Jeff VanCamp Representative for both Quincy Fire and Police Departments show support of mayoral candidate Jeff VanCamp
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local Police and Fire unions pledged support for Quincy mayoral candidate Jeff VanCamp during a news conference Tuesday.

Union representatives from both the Quincy Fire and Police Departments showed their support for VanCamp due to his open line of communication as an alderman.

VanCamp said he was happy to have their support. He said his top priority is to protect the people of Quincy.

"If we can't protect our citizens, nothing else matters," VanCamp said. "It's going to be hard to get people to stay in Quincy and invest in Quincy. Protecting our children and our citizens has go to be our number one priority."

VanCamp will go up against incumbent Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore in the April 4 election.

Moore released the following statement late Tuesday morning in response to VanCamp's comments:

I see the outstanding work that our police officers and firefighters do every single day and I am grateful for their service. I am not surprised that the union bosses are not supporting me, when their only measure for success is to increase spending and expect taxpayers to foot the bill.
 
During my term in office, my administration has made investing in effective, efficient, and affordable public safety a high priority. We are investing more tax dollars in the Police and Fire departments today than three years ago. We have invested in a new station for the Quincy Police Department.  We are implementing the Q-TAP program which will be a new tool for our Police Department to fight crime. We have directed revenues from our Ameren Franchise Agreement, video gaming, and refinancing of debt to fund police and fire pensions above the state requirement. My administration worked to implement an automatic-aid agreement with the Tri-Township Fire Department to enhance fire protection on Quincy’s east side. We are currently working on a plan to modernize fire station locations to increase response times throughout our city.
 
We have done all of these things, while living within our means. The challenges that lie ahead will only be solved with continued diligence and attention to reality. I am the only person in this race who has a proven record of doing just that. 

