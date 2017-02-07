Tornadoes cause heavy damage in New Orleans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tornadoes cause heavy damage in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Dozens of injuries are reported, but no fatalities, after at least three tornadoes touched down in southern Louisiana today.

There's heavy damage in eastern New Orleans, where one woman says it's the second time her home has been destroyed. She lost everything when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.

