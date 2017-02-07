Illinois HS Girls Basketball Rankings: C/SE, West Central drop i - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois HS Girls Basketball Rankings: C/SE, West Central drop in final Top 10 poll

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Biography

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                          W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Montini  (8)                        26-1    107    1     
  2.  Rock  Island  (2)                27-1    99      2     
  3.  Edwardsville  (1)              24-0    91      3     
  4.  Homewood-Flossmoor          18-2    72      4     
  5.  Rockford  Boylan                25-1    66      5     
  6.  Marist                                  24-4    46      6     
  7.  Oswego  East                        23-3    44      7     
  8.  Benet                                    23-3    38      8     
  9.  Bradley-Bourbonnais        25-2    23      9     
10.  Hersey                                  23-3    8        10   
   Others receiving votes: Springfield 6. Geneva 4. Maine West 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Chicago  Marshall  (11)            26-0    119    1     
  2.  Morton  (1)                                  25-2    108    2     
  3.  Highland                                      23-3    96      3     
  4.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial        25-2    82      4     
  5.  Mattoon                                        26-1    65      5     
  6.  Normal  University                    24-3    64      6     
  7.  Rochester                                    20-3    51      7     
  8.  Richwoods                                    24-4    39      8     
  9.  North  Lawndale                          19-4    14      9     
10.  Litchfield                                  25-3    12      10   
   Others receiving votes: Effingham 4. Galesburg 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Peoria Central 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Byron  (12)                                                  27-2    138    1     
  2.  Eureka  (2)                                                  24-2    126    2     
  3.  Teutopolis                                                  24-5    104    4     
  4.  Sherrard                                                      23-3    94      5     
  5.  Camp  Point  Central                                  23-3    77      3     
  6.  Hall                                                              22-6    71      7     
  7.  Sesser-Valier                                            23-1    51      8     
  8.  Kewanee                                                        23-3    46      6     
  9.  Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood        21-4    20      10   
10.  Buffalo  Tri-City                                      22-1    13      9     
   Others receiving votes: Illini West (Carthage) 10. St. Edward 6. Oakwood 3. Beecher 3. Nashville 2. Althoff Catholic 2. Havana 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1. Bloomington Central Catholic 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lebanon  (11)                            26-1    110    1     
  2.  Ashton-Franklin  Center        24-2    99      2     
  3.  Galena                                        25-1    71      6     
  4.  Danville  Schlarman                18-5    67      5     
  5.  Calhoun                                      19-5    56      7     
  6.  Winchester                                25-3    42      3     
  7.  Mount  Olive                              24-3    38      4     
  8.  Colfax  Ridgeview                    21-4    36      T8   
  9.  Annawan                                      19-8    28      T8   
10.  Okawville                                  20-6    20      10   
   Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 13. Heyworth 8. Amboy 6. Centralia Christ Our Rock 6. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Princeville 2. 

