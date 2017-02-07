Illinois HS Girls Basketball Rankings: C/SE, West Central drop in final Top 10 poll

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
By The Associated Press
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Montini (8) 26-1 107 1
2. Rock Island (2) 27-1 99 2
3. Edwardsville (1) 24-0 91 3
4. Homewood-Flossmoor 18-2 72 4
5. Rockford Boylan 25-1 66 5
6. Marist 24-4 46 6
7. Oswego East 23-3 44 7
8. Benet 23-3 38 8
9. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-2 23 9
10. Hersey 23-3 8 10
Others receiving votes: Springfield 6. Geneva 4. Maine West 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Marshall (11) 26-0 119 1
2. Morton (1) 25-2 108 2
3. Highland 23-3 96 3
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 25-2 82 4
5. Mattoon 26-1 65 5
6. Normal University 24-3 64 6
7. Rochester 20-3 51 7
8. Richwoods 24-4 39 8
9. North Lawndale 19-4 14 9
10. Litchfield 25-3 12 10
Others receiving votes: Effingham 4. Galesburg 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Peoria Central 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (12) 27-2 138 1
2. Eureka (2) 24-2 126 2
3. Teutopolis 24-5 104 4
4. Sherrard 23-3 94 5
5. Camp Point Central 23-3 77 3
6. Hall 22-6 71 7
7. Sesser-Valier 23-1 51 8
8. Kewanee 23-3 46 6
9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 21-4 20 10
10. Buffalo Tri-City 22-1 13 9
Others receiving votes: Illini West (Carthage) 10. St. Edward 6. Oakwood 3. Beecher 3. Nashville 2. Althoff Catholic 2. Havana 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lebanon (11) 26-1 110 1
2. Ashton-Franklin Center 24-2 99 2
3. Galena 25-1 71 6
4. Danville Schlarman 18-5 67 5
5. Calhoun 19-5 56 7
6. Winchester 25-3 42 3
7. Mount Olive 24-3 38 4
8. Colfax Ridgeview 21-4 36 T8
9. Annawan 19-8 28 T8
10. Okawville 20-6 20 10
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 13. Heyworth 8. Amboy 6. Centralia Christ Our Rock 6. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Princeville 2.
