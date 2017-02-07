Illinois HS Girls Basketball Rankings: C/SE, West Central drop in final Top 10 poll

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll



Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Montini (8) 26-1 107 1

2. Rock Island (2) 27-1 99 2

3. Edwardsville (1) 24-0 91 3

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 18-2 72 4

5. Rockford Boylan 25-1 66 5

6. Marist 24-4 46 6

7. Oswego East 23-3 44 7

8. Benet 23-3 38 8

9. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-2 23 9

10. Hersey 23-3 8 10

Others receiving votes: Springfield 6. Geneva 4. Maine West 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Marshall (11) 26-0 119 1

2. Morton (1) 25-2 108 2

3. Highland 23-3 96 3

4. Bethalto Civic Memorial 25-2 82 4

5. Mattoon 26-1 65 5

6. Normal University 24-3 64 6

7. Rochester 20-3 51 7

8. Richwoods 24-4 39 8

9. North Lawndale 19-4 14 9

10. Litchfield 25-3 12 10

Others receiving votes: Effingham 4. Galesburg 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Peoria Central 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (12) 27-2 138 1

2. Eureka (2) 24-2 126 2

3. Teutopolis 24-5 104 4

4. Sherrard 23-3 94 5

5. Camp Point Central 23-3 77 3

6. Hall 22-6 71 7

7. Sesser-Valier 23-1 51 8

8. Kewanee 23-3 46 6

9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 21-4 20 10

10. Buffalo Tri-City 22-1 13 9

Others receiving votes: Illini West (Carthage) 10. St. Edward 6. Oakwood 3. Beecher 3. Nashville 2. Althoff Catholic 2. Havana 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1. Bloomington Central Catholic 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lebanon (11) 26-1 110 1

2. Ashton-Franklin Center 24-2 99 2

3. Galena 25-1 71 6

4. Danville Schlarman 18-5 67 5

5. Calhoun 19-5 56 7

6. Winchester 25-3 42 3

7. Mount Olive 24-3 38 4

8. Colfax Ridgeview 21-4 36 T8

9. Annawan 19-8 28 T8

10. Okawville 20-6 20 10

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 13. Heyworth 8. Amboy 6. Centralia Christ Our Rock 6. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Princeville 2.