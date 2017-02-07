Illinois HS Boys Basketball Rankings: QND stays put, Unity moves up

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bolingbrook (8) 21-0 107 1

2. Edwardsville (3) 20-1 100 2

3. Curie 21-2 89 3

4. Simeon 20-2 73 4

5. Fremd 21-0 65 5

6. Whitney Young 17-5 45 6

7. Wheaton Warrenville South 23-1 41 8

8. Evanston Township 20-3 19 9

9. Joliet West 19-3 17 10

10. Geneva 25-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: East Moline United 14. Rockford Boylan 10. East St. Louis 4. Willowbrook 2. Quincy 2.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Springfield Lanphier (8) 18-2 116 2

2. Morgan Park (4) 15-4 108 1

3. Fenwick 19-4 92 5

4. Bloomington 18-4 73 3

5. North Lawndale 19-5 65 4

6. Benton 24-1 61 6

7. Breese Central 21-3 53 7

8. Bogan 15-6 35 9

9. Effingham 19-3 15 NR

10. Washington 18-5 13 NR

(tie)Farragut 8-6 13 10

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 9. Burlington Central 3. Centralia 1. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Rantoul 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Uplift (12) 20-4 128 1

2. Quincy Notre Dame (1) 20-2 107 2

(tie)Orr 14-4 107 3

4. Teutopolis 23-3 90 4

5. Alton Marquette 22-3 76 5

6. Tremont 20-2 43 6

7. Mt. Carmel 21-3 40 9

8. Pinckneyville 22-2 38 8

9. Hoopeston 20-2 18 7

10. Rockridge 16-5 17 NR

(tie) Eldorado 23-2 17 10

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 14. Pittsfield 7. Waterloo Gibault 5. Chicago-University 4. Illini Bluffs 4.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (7) 23-1 119 3

2. Quest Academy (4) 23-2 102 1

3. Okawville (1) 21-3 101 4

4. East Dubuque 24-1 94 5

5. Annawan 23-2 71 7

6. Newark 20-3 68 6

7. Effingham St. Anthony 22-3 66 2

8. Chicago (Hope Academy)(1) 21-4 41 8

9. Mendon Unity 17-5 21 10

10. Depue 22-3 17 9

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 6. Freeport (Aquin) 6. Patoka 6. Nokomis 1. Chrisman 1.