Illinois HS Boys Basketball Rankings: QND stays put, Unity moves up

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                                      W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Bolingbrook    (8)                          21-0      107    1     
  2.  Edwardsville  (3)                          20-1      100    2     
  3.  Curie                                                21-2      89      3     
  4.  Simeon                                              20-2      73      4     
  5.  Fremd                                                21-0      65      5     
  6.  Whitney  Young                                17-5      45      6     
  7.  Wheaton  Warrenville  South        23-1      41      8     
  8.  Evanston  Township                        20-3      19      9     
  9.  Joliet  West                                    19-3      17      10   
10.  Geneva                                              25-0      15      NR   
   Others receiving votes: East Moline United 14. Rockford Boylan 10. East St. Louis 4. Willowbrook 2. Quincy 2.

Class 3A
School                                                    W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Springfield  Lanphier  (8)        18-2    116    2     
  2.  Morgan  Park  (4)                          15-4    108    1     
  3.  Fenwick                                          19-4    92      5     
  4.  Bloomington                                  18-4    73      3     
  5.  North  Lawndale                            19-5    65      4     
  6.  Benton                                            24-1    61      6     
  7.  Breese  Central                            21-3    53      7     
  8.  Bogan                                              15-6    35      9     
  9.  Effingham                                      19-3    15      NR   
10.  Washington                                    18-5    13      NR   
(tie)Farragut                                      8-6      13      10   
   Others receiving votes: Cahokia 9. Burlington Central 3. Centralia 1. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Rantoul 1.

Class 2A
School                                              W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Chicago  Uplift  (12)            20-4      128    1     
  2.  Quincy  Notre  Dame  (1)        20-2      107    2     
  (tie)Orr                                        14-4      107    3     
  4.  Teutopolis                              23-3      90      4     
  5.  Alton  Marquette                    22-3      76      5     
  6.  Tremont                                    20-2      43      6     
  7.  Mt.  Carmel                              21-3      40      9     
  8.  Pinckneyville                        22-2      38      8     
  9.  Hoopeston                                20-2      18      7     
10.  Rockridge                                16-5      17      NR   
(tie)  Eldorado                              23-2      17      10   
   Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 14. Pittsfield 7. Waterloo Gibault 5. Chicago-University 4. Illini Bluffs 4. 

Class 1A
School                                                      W-L      Pts      Prv 
  1.  Colfax  Ridgeview  (7)                  23-1    119      3     
  2.  Quest  Academy  (4)                        23-2    102      1     
  3.  Okawville  (1)                                21-3    101      4     
  4.  East  Dubuque                                  24-1    94        5     
  5.  Annawan                                            23-2    71        7     
  6.  Newark                                              20-3    68        6     
  7.  Effingham  St.  Anthony                22-3    66        2     
  8.  Chicago  (Hope  Academy)(1)        21-4    41        8     
  9.  Mendon  Unity                                  17-5    21        10   
10.  Depue                                                22-3    17        9     
   Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 6. Freeport (Aquin) 6. Patoka 6. Nokomis 1. Chrisman 1. 

