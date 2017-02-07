Illinois HS Boys Basketball Rankings: QND stays put, Unity moves up

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
The Associated Press
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Bolingbrook (8) 21-0 107 1
2. Edwardsville (3) 20-1 100 2
3. Curie 21-2 89 3
4. Simeon 20-2 73 4
5. Fremd 21-0 65 5
6. Whitney Young 17-5 45 6
7. Wheaton Warrenville South 23-1 41 8
8. Evanston Township 20-3 19 9
9. Joliet West 19-3 17 10
10. Geneva 25-0 15 NR
Others receiving votes: East Moline United 14. Rockford Boylan 10. East St. Louis 4. Willowbrook 2. Quincy 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Springfield Lanphier (8) 18-2 116 2
2. Morgan Park (4) 15-4 108 1
3. Fenwick 19-4 92 5
4. Bloomington 18-4 73 3
5. North Lawndale 19-5 65 4
6. Benton 24-1 61 6
7. Breese Central 21-3 53 7
8. Bogan 15-6 35 9
9. Effingham 19-3 15 NR
10. Washington 18-5 13 NR
(tie)Farragut 8-6 13 10
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 9. Burlington Central 3. Centralia 1. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Rantoul 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Uplift (12) 20-4 128 1
2. Quincy Notre Dame (1) 20-2 107 2
(tie)Orr 14-4 107 3
4. Teutopolis 23-3 90 4
5. Alton Marquette 22-3 76 5
6. Tremont 20-2 43 6
7. Mt. Carmel 21-3 40 9
8. Pinckneyville 22-2 38 8
9. Hoopeston 20-2 18 7
10. Rockridge 16-5 17 NR
(tie) Eldorado 23-2 17 10
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 14. Pittsfield 7. Waterloo Gibault 5. Chicago-University 4. Illini Bluffs 4.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (7) 23-1 119 3
2. Quest Academy (4) 23-2 102 1
3. Okawville (1) 21-3 101 4
4. East Dubuque 24-1 94 5
5. Annawan 23-2 71 7
6. Newark 20-3 68 6
7. Effingham St. Anthony 22-3 66 2
8. Chicago (Hope Academy)(1) 21-4 41 8
9. Mendon Unity 17-5 21 10
10. Depue 22-3 17 9
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 6. Freeport (Aquin) 6. Patoka 6. Nokomis 1. Chrisman 1.
