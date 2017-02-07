Parenting class aims to help parents understand their child - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Parenting class aims to help parents understand their child

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIU Center for Family Medicine will host a parenting class called Love and Logic. SIU Center for Family Medicine will host a parenting class called Love and Logic.
Children's books stacked on a shelf. Children's books stacked on a shelf.
Parents will receive this book to take home during the course. Parents will receive this book to take home during the course.
Flier on the class hangs in the SIU Center for Family Medicine waiting room. Flier on the class hangs in the SIU Center for Family Medicine waiting room.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local program wants to give parents some extra tools on raising their children.

SIU Center for Family Medicine in Quincy will provide a six week parenting program starting Wednesday. Program coordinators say the Love and Logic program gives parents skills to raise responsible, respectful and successful kids.

They add while those with multiple kids may feel they know it all, it's important to keep learning techniques.

"Some of the things that worked with one child don't necessarily work with another or sometimes a parenting style that one parents has doesn't gel with a particular child," Cindy Vahle said. "So they just need some different techniques to try so they can be more successful."

The class is every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is free. Those wanting to sign up can call 217-277-5726.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.