Parenting class aims to help parents understand their child

A local program wants to give parents some extra tools on raising their children.

SIU Center for Family Medicine in Quincy will provide a six week parenting program starting Wednesday. Program coordinators say the Love and Logic program gives parents skills to raise responsible, respectful and successful kids.

They add while those with multiple kids may feel they know it all, it's important to keep learning techniques.

"Some of the things that worked with one child don't necessarily work with another or sometimes a parenting style that one parents has doesn't gel with a particular child," Cindy Vahle said. "So they just need some different techniques to try so they can be more successful."

The class is every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is free. Those wanting to sign up can call 217-277-5726.