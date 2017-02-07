Listen Live: Oral arguments on trump's travel ban executive order

Listen Live: Oral arguments on trump's travel ban executive orde - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Hear the oral arguments presented to the 9th Circuit Court in San Francisco regarding Trump's executive order barring immigrants and refugees from select Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States.

Live stream is below:

