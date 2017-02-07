Police and fire cuts possibly coming to Macomb

A review of Macomb's revenue over the last four years is shocking city officials. Now, they are trying to find ways to save money, but that could mean cuts to major services in the city.

The budget is getting tighter in Macomb. Cuts could be coming to the fire and police department, and that has residents worried.

"If they don't have the fire protection people, things can burn before they get there," resident Jim McCone said. "Something could happen where you have a crisis in a couple of places, then that's really put them thin."

Macomb has seen over a $1.6 million dollar drop in revenue over the last four years according to city administrator Dean Torreson. That, coupled with higher insurance rates and pensions is putting the city in a tough financial situation.

"State legislature mandated that all police and fire pension funds kept by cities have to be funded at 90 percent," Torreson said

Leaving the city few options to turn things around.

"We're eventually going to have to reduce our workforce," Torreson said.

Torreson said cuts could come in the next two years and they may have to cut as many as eight positions, but crippling emergency service is a hard choice.

"We've got twenty full time fireman," Torreson said. "The chief reports now that if there's a structure fire, there's a shortage of people. I don't know how you operate a full time fire department with fewer firefighters."

While raising taxes may not be a part of the city's plan, local business owner Larry Downing said they have to generate money from somewhere, and raising taxes could hurt his bottom line.

"Well it's not going to help it out any," downing said. "I'm not going to get more people, especially if we loos population from here."

Torreson said they will be evaluating who is up for retirement in the next two years and possibly not replacing those positions, along with moving some full time positions to part time in order to save money.

