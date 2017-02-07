Road Warriors: QU men prepare for tough road tests

Saturday's win over Indianapolis gave the Quincy University men's basketball team its 20th win of the season. With five regular season games left and likely a few in the post-season, the Hawks have already matched last season's win total.



In fact..the 20th victory in 24-tries is the fastest any Marty Bell-coached team has reached the 20-win plateau. Since losing three games in a row, however, the Hawks have won five straight.



"You hope that's what you take away from losses," said Bell.



"Where did we break down and what do we have to fix? Then, you hope that your team can respond to that."



During their five-game winning streak, the Hawks grabbed sole possession of first place in the GLVC West Division.



"We're happy to be here," said senior guard Von Washington.



"We put in the work be where we're at but we know that at any point someone can come in and take us down."



With a four-game home stand all but a memory, the Hawks turn their attention to a very difficult road trip.



They will face Wisconsin-Parkside, Thursday, before visiting Lewis two days later. For senior forward Joseph Tagarelli, a trip to Parkside is almost a homecoming for the Wisconsin native and excited for this weekend's opportunity.



"We found a winning formula in getting stops and playing defense," he says. "Also we're going to Wisconsin which is where I'm from. That might help me out personally."



Like Quincy, the Rangers and Flyers have (10-3) marks in conference play which provide the Hawks a chance to boost their resume before the regular season ends.



"Two big wins against two big opponents would definitely help us with our confidence and even in the region depending on our place," said Washington.



Quincy heads north as one of the top road teams in the GLVC. They have a (9-2) record in gyms not named Pepsi Arena.



On the other hand, Wisconsin-Parkside is undefeated at home and Lewis only has one GLVC home loss.

