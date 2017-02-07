Local school launches program to stop cyber bullying

Hashtag pirate positive will be on the posters

Officials at Hannibal High School say bullying is a big problem, especially cyber bullying.

“Most of our bullying here, it usually starts on social media,” said Marquala Tate a freshman student at Hannibal High School.

That's why Hannibal High School is bringing the nationwide program called "Stop the Violence" to the school.

"It's a program that promotes stopping the violence for the student body,” said Linda Stinson, a teacher at Hannibal High School.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America--or, FCCLA--educate students on violence prevention, warning signs of youth violence, and encouraging students to report bullying.

"The majority of our bullying is over social media and it drags onto the school and the school has to take care of it and it taking time out of our learning,” said Tate.

All this is being done to not only stop bullying in school, but also the community.

"Cyber bullying was their number one problem as well as the Hannibal Police Department, they get calls on it daily, issues weekly and our guidance department, administration has to handle, if not sometimes daily. Some of those problems escalate into violent acts,” said Stinson.

The entire school is on board with the program, the P.E. classes will start offering self defense classes and art classes will start making posters with the hashtag #piratepositive.

"I think it'll bring awareness to the subject so people will think about what they type before they go on Facebook or Instagram or Twitter,” said freshman student Victoria Butler.

Students are just fed up and just want something to change.

"Just stop the bullying and just stop messing with people,” said Tate.

The program will officially start next week.