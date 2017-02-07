Lee County approves K-9 program for Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Weber looking at K-9 dogs on his computer.

Chief Deputy Will Conlee looking over information about K-9 dogs.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is calling in some backup to help them in the fight against crime.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said they got approval from the county Tuesday to start raising funds for a K-9 program with the goal of raising enough money to get two dogs and hire two officers.

He said the dogs will benefit more than just the county, they'll also be able to help other departments with their investigations.

"If you find one lost kid or one lost elderly person from a nursing home, or you stop a drug dealer before the person delivers dope, it's an invaluable resource," Weber said.

Weber said the dog and training will cost around $14,000.

Two Rivers Vet Clinic in Keokuk has given verbal agreement to take care of the dogs at a reduced cost.