Community leaders make "Buddy Packs" to feed children in need

Community leaders from all over the city of Hannibal came together Tuesday to make food bags for students.

Volunteers from Hannibal Regional Hospital, the library, and schools helped pack more that 1,200 buddy packs. The packs go to students in the Hannibal School District so students don't go hungry when they're not at school.

"Well it just gives those children an opportunity to know when they go home they do have something over the weekend... instead of worrying about not having something there,” said Sharon Huston Bookkeeper with Families and Communities Together.