Community leaders make "Buddy Packs" to feed children in need - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Community leaders make "Buddy Packs" to feed children in need

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
25 community leaders volunteered 25 community leaders volunteered
They filled over 1200 packs They filled over 1200 packs

Community leaders from all over the city of Hannibal came together Tuesday to make food bags for students.

Volunteers from Hannibal Regional Hospital, the library, and schools helped pack more that 1,200 buddy packs. The packs go to students in the Hannibal School District so students don't go hungry when they're not at school.

"Well it just gives those children an opportunity to know when they go home they do have something over the weekend... instead of worrying about not having something there,” said Sharon Huston Bookkeeper with Families and Communities Together.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.