Inside look at Fort Madison's Water Treatment Plant upgrades

Ameren officials said all power was restored in two Tri-States counties Thursday morning after it was knocked out during a storm the night before.
Investigators say an inmate accused of shooting two deputies, killing one, in an Iowa jail escape somehow managed to unlock his shackles inside a transport van.
A school bus has crashed after hitting an interstate highway guardrail and running down an embankment in St. Louis County.
A school bus carrying students from St. Louis to a suburban grade school as part of a voluntary desegregation program has crashed after hitting an interstate guardrail and plunging about 15 feet (5 meters) down an embankment.
A Liberty, Illinois man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall late Wednesday night.
A Fort Madison fire engine rolled into a slew along the Mississippi River on Wednesday night while responding to an accident.
The United Way of Adams County and the National Association of Letter Carriers will be hosting Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13 with the goal of collecting 25,000 pounds of non-perishable food and household items.
The heavy burst of rain quickly started pooling on the streets in Quincy Wednesday evening, flooding 24th and Aldo Boulevard.
As flood watch continues on the swollen Illinois River, nervous officials are keeping a close eye on how the levees are holding up.
