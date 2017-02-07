Inside look at Fort Madison's Water Treatment Plant upgrades

Crews working on the pipes in one of the buildings.

Water coming out of the tanks in the plant.

Crews working on new sludge tank at the plant.

One of the big tanks next to the generators.

Changes are being made at the Fort Madison Water Plant, the first upgrade since 1974.



The plant has needed big upgrades like the chlorine building, the sludge storage tanks, and electrical generators.

The goal is to bring the water standards up to state code.

Crews are already creating holes and building new pipes on the site.

"The second phase is a major renovation, Project Engineer, Stanley Consultants Jay Brady said. "About $16 million are going into it and it's touching all parts of the plant."

The water treatment plant equipment lasted 50 years but now it needs to be upgraded.

"Refurbishing all the electrical buildings and just about every building we are working in, we are doing improvements on."

The plant will now have better electrical equipment and will be energy efficient," Superintendent Jeff Helling said. "They are doubling their generator at the plant from 500,000 watts to 1,000,000."

"That will allow us to run the entire plant when the power fails from the utility," Helling said. "That's a huge deal for us. Right now we are only allowed to run a portion of the plant."

They are also improving the chlorine building to make sure the water the proper amount is going into the city's water and improving the sludge tank storage.

"Right now we only have about 10 days of storage and this million gallon tank will give us five months of storage," Helling said.

The city says without the water plant, the city wouldn't exist.

"The waste water treatment plant is a major function of the city," Public Works Director Larry Driscoll said. "The current value of it is about $20 million but we will be adding another $15-20 million on top of that for another 20 years of service."

The city said the rebuild was a cheaper option when they made the decision back in 2013.

The other option was to build a new plant for $40 million.

The next step in the process is to work on flood protection, but that part is still in the fundraising stage.