Owner of former St. Elizabeth Hospital close to sealing up building

Some windows still stand at the former St. Elizabeth hospital despite many breaks in them.

City officials say the owner has sealed up around 80 percent of the upper windows.

Many windows at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal have been broken and boarded up.

It's been deemed a safety hazard and Hannibal city officials say the owner of the former St. Elizabeth Hospital has started to make progress to seal it up.

However, a recent court hearing determined work still needs to be done.

Hannibal city officials say the owner has sealed up around 80 percent of the windows on the upper floors. A significant improvement according to City Attorney James Lemon. The owner, Steve Owsley, was facing jail time if he didn't get it done.

The judge and Lemon agreed to now give him until his next court appearance on March 3rd to finish the job.

"If the owner goes to jail, no one's going to be there to board those windows up," Lemon said. "He has made some substantial progress. Our goal here is not punitive, it's not to punish him. The only reason we were asking for jail time is to try and compel him to do exactly what he's working on."

Lemon says the owner also started to pay back some of the more than $3,000 in labor costs to seal up the doors and windows on the first floor, but he says there's still a long way to go on those payments.