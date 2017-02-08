Push for charter schools makes Lewis County school officials nervous

Cory Cottrell noted that his son has had a good experience in the district.

Missouri House Bill 634 would allow charter schools to be in any district in the state.

Superintendent John French noted on Tuesday that the fact that DeVos was confirmed by such a small margin was concerning.

French said that charter schools in the state of Missouri have failed 21 times since 1999.

Lewis County Schools Superintendent John French said that the close voting numbers were something to be wary of.

"I mean I'd say its a pretty historical event that the vice president ends up getting to make that decision because of a tie." French said. "I think that in itself expresses some concern that it had to go to that."

French also noted that Betsy DeVos has been a supporter of charter schools.

Charter schools are privately operated schools that receive government funding. DeVos noted that she plans on supporting them, and voucher programs.

"No matter their form, their version, I will be an advocate for parents being able to make those choices." DeVos said.

Parents like Cory Cottrell have chosen to send their kids to Lewis County schools. Cottrell noted that the schools have done a good job educating his child.

"My kid's pretty happy. He doesn't complain a whole lot." Cottrell said. "The education is there. Education is everything."

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools noted that charter schools let teachers be more innovative, and give students more time in core subjects. They stated that this raises the bar for public education.

However, Superintendent French stated that since 1999, 21 of the 59 charter schools that have opened in the state of Missouri have failed.

He also added that if Missouri House Bill 634 passes, it'll let charter schools expand to any district in the state.

"I think there's somewhat of a non-nonchalant thought that charter schools wouldn't open in our rural areas, and they may not, but they're still gonna have a drain on public funds." French said.

French added that House Bill 634 has been introduced, but there hasn't been a vote on it yet.