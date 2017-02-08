Proposed Illinois beverage tax raises concerns in Quincy

The proposed soda tax would tax once cent for every ounce of sugary drinks.

Senate Bill 9, or the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Act would place a one cent per ounce tax on sugary drinks.

At a Quincy Tea Party meeting on Tuesday night, 94th District Representative Randy Freese argued that such a bill would continue a trend of residents taking their business out of state.

"Once more we try to make it easier for people to go and do commerce across state lines." Freese said. "We've done that with gasoline, we've done that with cigarettes. We just keep doing that with different products. We'll do it again with soda if it prevails."

The bill stated that 98 percent of money generated from the tax would go to the state's general fund. The other two percent would go to the tax compliance and administrative fund.