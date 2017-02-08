WIU football releases road heavy schedule in 2017

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Every fall the Western Illinois football program faces one of the nation's most challenging schedules.



Then again when you play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference it's par for the course.



The Leathernecks announced the 2017 docket Tuesday and once again the slate is brutal.



They will kick-off with the first of three straight non-conference road games at Tennessee Tech on August 31. The home and conference opener comes September 30 against South Dakota in former head coach Bob Nielson's return to Hanson Field.



In all, Western will play seven road games next season and four games in Macomb.



The other highlights include road trips to perennial conference powers Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, and Illinois State, and home games against Missouri State, South Dakota State, and Southern Illinois.



Western Illinois Football

**2017 schedule**

8/31 -- at Tennessee Tech

9/9 -- at Northern Arizona

9/23 -- at Coastal Carolina

9/30 -- vs. South Dakota

10/7 -- at Northern Iowa

10/14 -- vs. Missouri State

10/21 -- at North Dakota State

10/28 -- vs. South Dakota State

11/4 -- at Illinois State

11/11 - at Indiana State

11/18 -- vs. Southern Illinois