Experts weigh benefits, downside of mental health days for kids

There's a growing trend of parents keeping their kids home from school for mental health days, but administrators at Madison Elementary believe that could lead to other issues.

Social worker Sandra Bearden described the snowball effect taking days off could have.

"What may appear to be a relief, or just taking a break from the stress, it actually could snowball the situation because you're missing instruction, so then you have more makeup work," Bearden said. "You've lost the instruction from the teacher that day."

Bearden stated that it's important to teach children strategies to cope with stress, but if your child's stress level has reached a point where it is interfering with their daily activities, then you may need outside help.

Psychotherapist Jerry Walker in Quincy has a different take. He believes that under certain circumstances, a mental health day or two may be necessary for children.

"I would basically make the recommendation towards a mental health day, under significant, specific stressors," he said.