Snow-covered roads cause numerous wrecks in the Tri-States

Ameren officials said all power was restored in two Tri-States counties Thursday morning after it was knocked out during a storm the night before.More >>
Ameren officials said all power was restored in two Tri-States counties Thursday morning after it was knocked out during a storm the night before.More >>
WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive was on the road Thursday.More >>
WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive was on the road Thursday.More >>
Heavy storms swept through the Tri-States Wednesday night. Now, clean-up begins, especially in McDonough County. The LaMoine Christian Service Camp in Tennessee, Illinois was hit hard by the storm.More >>
Heavy storms swept through the Tri-States Wednesday night. Now, clean-up begins, especially in McDonough County. The LaMoine Christian Service Camp in Tennessee, Illinois was hit hard by the storm.More >>
With warmer weather in the forecast and school almost out, more people will be out enjoying the weather. That's why experts are trying to raise more awareness about safety as part of National Bike Safety Month.More >>
With warmer weather in the forecast and school almost out, more people will be out enjoying the weather. That's why experts are trying to raise more awareness about safety as part of National Bike Safety Month.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Quincy, Adams County and several individuals just two months after he was acquitted for murder.More >>
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Quincy, Adams County and several individuals just two months after he was acquitted for murder.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in Henry County, Iowa.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in Henry County, Iowa.More >>
Investigators say an inmate accused of shooting two deputies, killing one, in an Iowa jail escape somehow managed to unlock his shackles inside a transport van.More >>
Investigators say an inmate accused of shooting two deputies, killing one, in an Iowa jail escape somehow managed to unlock his shackles inside a transport van.More >>
A school bus has crashed after hitting an interstate highway guardrail and running down an embankment in St. Louis County.More >>
A school bus carrying students from St. Louis to a suburban grade school as part of a voluntary desegregation program has crashed after hitting an interstate guardrail and plunging about 15 feet (5 meters) down an embankment.More >>
A Liberty, Illinois man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall late Wednesday night.
A Liberty, Illinois man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall late Wednesday night.