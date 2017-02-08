Snow-covered roads cause numerous wrecks in the Tri-States

IDOT trucks were out Wednesday morning. This one on I-72 near the Scott/Morgan County line.

Several wrecks were reported Wednesday throughout the Tri-States because of snow-covered roads.

In Quincy, there were several crashes reported to police during the lunch hour. Central Services Director Kevin McClean said the road crews were plowing the roads and dropping salt to thaw the streets in case of a re-freeze Wednesday tonight.

McClean said his crews were focusing on the main streets, hospitals, schools, and hills, which he said cause the most problems when slick.

Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were seen Wednesday morning treating roadways including I-72 between Quincy and Springfield. But, Illinois State Police District 20, out of Pittsfield, reported several crashes and slideoffs on I-72 in Pike and Adams county.

A semi overturned on I-72 in Scott County just before 2 p.m. No one was injured, but the driver was charged with alcohol-related offenses.

The trailer was packed with pork belly, which spilled out during the crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported several roads covered with snow including US 136 through Clark and Scotland counties and Highway 15 between Edina and the Iowa border.

Route H was closed Wednesday afternoon because of the weather conditions. The road serves as a connector between US 36 and MO 19.

Iowa Department of Transportation reported roads were partially snow covered early Wednesday morning. In Lee County, road conditions appeared to get worse heading into the afternoon.

Between one and two inches of snow was expected in the northern viewing areas around Macomb, Keokuk, Fort Madison and Memphis. Chances of snow were expected to decrease south of those areas.

A few spots in the Tri-States saw up to three inches.

