Semi overturns, spills pork belly in Scott County

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Pork belly spilling out of the trailer. Pork belly spilling out of the trailer.
The semi driver speaks to police at the scene. The semi driver speaks to police at the scene.
The truck and trailer were heavily damaged. The truck and trailer were heavily damaged.
About 20 yards from the trailer. About 20 yards from the trailer.
Driver Oscar Washington following the crash. Driver Oscar Washington following the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The driver of a semi that overturned Wednesday afternoon on I-72 in Scott County was charged with alcohol-related offenses, according to police.

Illinois State Police reported the crash happened just before 2 p.m. about a mile east of the Winchester exit.

ISP reported Oscar Washington, 43, of Springfield, Missouri, was eastbound, near milepost 54, when he lost control on the snowy roadway. ISP said the trailer fish-tailed and the wheels struck the guardrail and bridge. Police said that caused the truck and trailer to overturn, blocking one lane. 

Washington said at the scene he was shaken but OK.

Police said Washington was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/too fast for conditions and federal motor carrier safety violations of unlawful possession of alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle and consuming alcohol within four hours of coming on duty.

The semi trailer was loaded with pork belly, which spilled out during the crash. Washington said he picked up the load in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was heading to Wisconsin.

ISP said crews were still at scene trying to remove debris as of 3 p.m. 

