PARCC results show Quincy schools below state average

Standardized test scores are in for Illinois schools, and the results aren't great for the Quincy School District. Even though the district is below the state average, school administrators are happy with the results.

Quincy school administrator said after looking at demographics, specifically low income students, they were glad to see results slightly above schools with a similar make-up of students.

Carol Frericks with QPS said 57 percent of the district is considered low income. With 45 percent of students in the district meeting or passing state standards, she said it's a good start, but there's more to be done.

"We know that when we allow our teachers to have time to really look at student learning and to plan for student growth, to plan for closing gaps, that makes a difference," Frericks said.

Frericks said they want to continue working on giving teachers more time to plan and prepare for students that come from a low income background.

Here's a list of PARCC test results by each school in the district.

